iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2,729.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

