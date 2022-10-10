Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $326.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.55 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The firm has a market cap of $310.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

