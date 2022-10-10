MONK (MONK) Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. MONK has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000306 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 164,710,883 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @monk_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MONK is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “MONK (MONK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MONK through the process of mining. MONK has a current supply of 12,963,755.07159385. The last known price of MONK is 0.01495714 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,475.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.monkey.vision/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

