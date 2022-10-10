SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00086384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00066609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,297,673 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,768 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/safedealp2p and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @safedealp2p and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@safedealp2p.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFE DEAL (SFD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. SAFE DEAL has a current supply of 4,295,613.65429548 with 4,268,471.65429548 in circulation. The last known price of SAFE DEAL is 0.95048492 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,885.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safedeal.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

