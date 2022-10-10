Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Obyte has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.43 or 0.00079571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,191 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @obyteorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is blog.obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is https://reddit.com/r/obyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Obyte (GBYTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Obyte has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 823,387.33733276 in circulation. The last known price of Obyte is 15.34588379 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,891.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obyte.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GBYTEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.