Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.5% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $543,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 144.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 111.0% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $84.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

