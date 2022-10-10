Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

