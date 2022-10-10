Quantstamp Price Down 6.8% This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $153,023.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantstamp has a current supply of 976,442,388.321185 with 713,801,946.7046682 in circulation. The last known price of Quantstamp is 0.01935611 USD and is up 32.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,328,309.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantstamp.com/.”

