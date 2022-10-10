Electra Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.05 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Electra Protocol has a market cap of $12.05 million and $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol’s launch date was December 31st, 2020. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,801,801,691 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@electraprotocol. The official website for Electra Protocol is electraprotocol.com. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @electraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

