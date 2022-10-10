HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.24 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.