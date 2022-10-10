HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $184.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

