Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $325.85 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $318.24 and a one year high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

