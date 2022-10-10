Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSFP opened at $26.78 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

