StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Insteel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 15.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

