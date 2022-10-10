StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Humana by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.46 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

