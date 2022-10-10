Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NYSE BXMT opened at $22.64 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust



Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

