Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.92 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

