Capital Financial Services LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.83 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

