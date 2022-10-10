Capital Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis Stock Performance

About Stellantis

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.