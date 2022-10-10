Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $781,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

