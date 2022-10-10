Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TotalEnergies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

