Human Investing LLC Sells 490 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $43.28 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
