Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Bunge by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

