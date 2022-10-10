Capital Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Capital Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRE opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $574.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

ACRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

