Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is Capital Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 2.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

