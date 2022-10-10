Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

