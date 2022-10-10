Capital Financial Services LLC Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after buying an additional 167,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.