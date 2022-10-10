Capital Financial Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors comprises 1.5% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

