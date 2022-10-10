Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,685.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,006.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

