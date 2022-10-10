United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $159.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

