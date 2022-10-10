NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,913 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NTAP stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

