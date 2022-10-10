Human Investing LLC Sells 237 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.8 %

Marriott International stock opened at $141.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.00. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

