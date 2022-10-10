Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $114.35 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.11% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

