Capital Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 161,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,509,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

