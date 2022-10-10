NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is Capital Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for about 6.0% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of NV5 Global worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth about $772,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $127.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.69. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.