StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Blackstone comprises 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

BX opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.