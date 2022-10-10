Human Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of National Bank worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

NBHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.43 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

