Human Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $387.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

