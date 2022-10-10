Human Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ULTA opened at $387.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
