Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NYSE CRBG opened at $19.94 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

