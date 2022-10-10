Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

