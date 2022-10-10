Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 124,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 123,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,575,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $231.75 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.