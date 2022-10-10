Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $815,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMT. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.