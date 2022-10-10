Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,783 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

