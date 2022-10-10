Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

