Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $468.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day moving average of $514.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

