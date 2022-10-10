Human Investing LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

