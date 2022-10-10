Human Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 307.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCEB stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.
