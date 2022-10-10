Human Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,417,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

