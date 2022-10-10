Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 132 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,174.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,117.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,649.59 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

