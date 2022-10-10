Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 474,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.17 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $46.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91.

